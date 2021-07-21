Got 1 rupee Indian coin? Here's how it will make you a crorepati

New Delhi: A 1 rupee Indian coin lying idle in your collection box could pave the way for you to earn crores of rupees just from the comfort of your home, provided you ensure that currency in your possession matches certain criteria. You could earn nearly Rs 10 crore by selling it online. For selling notes and currency of collection you can visit websites that deal with them with a very high premium.

Actually, the coin of Rs 1 that we have mentioned above was auctioned for Rs 10 crore. But this coin is not an ordinary coin. The coin that has been auctioned at such a high premium was printed during British rule and was printed in 1885. Incase you are in possession of such a coin, you too could get Rs 10 crore for it on the online auction.

There are several websites that deal in auctioning of such rare coins. To auction these old coins, you can also visit OLX. You will need to create your login ID and auction your coin. Additionally, you can also auction coins by creating your ID on indiamart.com. You will have to share the photo of your coin for the auction.

Several people are into buying antique goods while several coin collectors are also out there who would go to any length to acquire rare coins.

