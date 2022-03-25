Got a fake PAN Card? Here’s how to identify one

New Delhi: In the last few years, the speed of digitization has increased rapidly in the whole world, including India. However, fraud related to digital documents is also growing in the country. PAN Card is an essential document in our daily life. It is used with every financial transaction in government and non-government organizations. PAN cards are used in banks, schools, colleges, offices, etc. It is mandatory in filing income tax.

For first-time account holders, a PAN card is also necessary. However, a lot of fraud is now taking place in the guise of PAN cards. Given the rising number of bogus PAN card cases, the Income Tax Department has begun embedding QR codes in them.

You can use this to determine whether the PAN card is genuine or a forgery. To begin, download the Income Tax Department app and scan the QR code. After that, you may quickly determine whether the PAN card is real or not by scanning it with your mobile scanner.

Check your PAN card by visiting the Income Tax website. Here’s how:

STEP1: To begin, go to the official income tax department website at www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal.

STEP2: Now, select the Verify Your PAN option.

STEP3: When you click it, a new page will appear in front of you.

STEP4: You will now be prompted to provide your mobile number, date of birth, and PAN card details.

STEP5: Now, you need to check whether the income tax data matches your data or not.

STEP6: After this, you will know whether this PAN is real or fake.

