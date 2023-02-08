The State Bank of India has over 40 crore customers. The bank issues ATM/Debit cards to its customers in many circumstances including if someone has lost their debit card, if the existing debit card has expired or if the debit card was blocked for an illegal transaction. The State Bank of India debit cards now come with advanced security measures and it's not possible for anyone to misuse your new ATM card. Since the card comes without a PIN/password, you are required to set up a pin for your ATM card using net banking, the nearest ATM or telephone banking service. However, you can only choose the first two digits of the four-digit pin as the bank selects the next two-digit for you. Now, even if you have set up a four-digit PIN, keep in mind that you can use it for ATM cash withdrawals and not for online/POS transactions.

To active online transactions on your SBI debit/ATM card, you will have to either log into your net banking or download the State Bank's yono app. To activate online transactions using the SBI yono app, follow the below steps:

* Logged into the yono app.

* Tap on 'Manage Cards'

* Tap on 'Manage Debit Card'

* Select Debit Account

* Select Card Number

* Now you will see five option with on/off switch. Switch on merchant (POS) transactions and e-commerce (CNP) transaction options.

* Click on submit and that's it. Now you can use your debit/ATM card for online shopping or paying bills using POS machines.

If you want to do it through net banking, then follow these steps:

* Logged into your net banking

* e-services

* ATM card services and click on New ATM card activation

* Enter and re-enter your ATM card number

* Enter the OTP received on your mobile and click on submit.

* Now go to the ATM Card Limit/Channel/Usage Change option under the ATM card services

* Select account and press continue

* Select debit card on which you want the online transaction to be activated

* Select Change Channel Type and click on submit

* Select CNP (Card Not Present) channel from drop-down

* Click on enable CNP channel

* Submit and enter OTP and click on submit again. Now your ATM card is enabled for the online transaction.

Now, you can use your debit card for online shopping.