Government to roll out new 20-rupee coins soon: Here are the features

New Delhi: The government has said that it will soon roll out new 20-rupee coins in the market.
A circular, issued by the Ministry of Finance, said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (d) and clause (e) of sub-section (2) of section 24 of the Coinage Act, 2011 (11 of 2011), the Central Government hereby makes the following rules...”
These rules may be called the Coinage of One Rupee, Two Rupees, Five Rupees, Ten Rupees and Twenty Rupees Rules, 2019, it added.
They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette. Denomination of Coins.-The coins of One Rupee, Two Rupees, Five Rupees, Ten Rupees and Twenty Rupees shall also be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the Central Government.
Here are the features of the new 20-rupee coins
- Shape and outside diameter will be 12 Edged (Polygon) 27 mm coin.
- The outer ring will be composed of Nickel Silver Copper: 65%, Zinc: 15% and Nickel: 20%.
- Centre Piece will be composed of Nickel Brass Copper: 75%, Zinc: 20% and Nickel: 05%.
- On the Obverse, the face of the coin shall bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar with the legend “Satyameyev Jayate” inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word “Bharat” in Hindi and on the right periphery with the word “India” in English.
- On the Reverse, the face of the coin shall bear denominational value “20” in the international numerals.
- The Rupee symbol shall be shown above the denominational value.
- The design of grains depicting the agricultural dominance of the country is flanked on the left periphery of the coin.
- The top right and bottom right peripheries shall bear the word “Bees Rupaye” in Hindi and “Twenty Rupees” in English.
- The year of minting in international numerals shall be shown on centre of left periphery of the coin.