New 20-rupee coin

Government to roll out new 20-rupee coins soon: Here are the features

New Delhi: The government has said that it will soon roll out new 20-rupee coins in the market.

A circular, issued by the Ministry of Finance, said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (d) and clause (e) of sub-section (2) of section 24 of the Coinage Act, 2011 (11 of 2011), the Central Government hereby makes the following rules...”

These  rules  may  be  called  the  Coinage  of  One  Rupee,  Two Rupees, Five Rupees, Ten Rupees and Twenty Rupees  Rules, 2019, it added.

They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette. Denomination  of  Coins.-The  coins  of  One  Rupee,  Two  Rupees,  Five  Rupees,  Ten  Rupees  and Twenty  Rupees  shall  also  be  coined  at  the  Mint  for  issue  under  the  authority  of  the  Central Government.

Here are the features of the new 20-rupee coins

  • Shape and outside diameter will be 12 Edged  (Polygon) 27 mm coin.
  • The outer ring will be composed of Nickel Silver Copper: 65%, Zinc: 15% and Nickel: 20%.
  • Centre Piece will be composed of Nickel Brass Copper: 75%, Zinc: 20% and Nickel: 05%.
  • On the Obverse, the face of the coin shall bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar with the legend “Satyameyev Jayate” inscribed below,  flanked  on  the left periphery  with  the  word “Bharat”  in  Hindi  and  on the  right  periphery  with the word “India” in English.
  • On the Reverse, the  face  of  the  coin  shall  bear  denominational  value  “20”  in  the  international  numerals.  
  • The  Rupee symbol  shall  be  shown  above  the  denominational  value.  
  • The  design  of  grains  depicting  the agricultural  dominance  of  the  country  is  flanked  on  the  left  periphery  of  the  coin.  
  • The  top  right  and bottom right peripheries shall bear the word “Bees Rupaye” in Hindi and “Twenty Rupees” in English.
  • The year of minting in international numerals shall be shown on centre of left periphery of the coin.

 

