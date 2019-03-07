Government to roll out new 20-rupee coins soon: Here are the features

New Delhi: The government has said that it will soon roll out new 20-rupee coins in the market.

A circular, issued by the Ministry of Finance, said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (d) and clause (e) of sub-section (2) of section 24 of the Coinage Act, 2011 (11 of 2011), the Central Government hereby makes the following rules...”

These rules may be called the Coinage of One Rupee, Two Rupees, Five Rupees, Ten Rupees and Twenty Rupees Rules, 2019, it added.

They shall come into force on the date of their publication in the Official Gazette. Denomination of Coins.-The coins of One Rupee, Two Rupees, Five Rupees, Ten Rupees and Twenty Rupees shall also be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the Central Government.

Here are the features of the new 20-rupee coins