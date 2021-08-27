Govt unveils e-SHRAM portal: Here’s how to register for e-SHRAM card

In order to make a comprehensive database for the unorganised workforce which includes construction labourers, migrant workers, street vendors and domestic workers, and others, the central government has come up with the e-SHRAM portal. Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav reiterated that the platform will make registration of 38 crore workers in the unorganised sector and it will also give them access to several benefits of central and state government welfare schemes.

With this portal, the government of India aims to integrate social welfare schemes for these workers along with forging partnerships with states and trade unions. The registration of the workers on the portal will be coordinated by the Ministry of Labour, state governments, trade unions and common services centers (CSCs).

In return, these unorganised workforce will get a new e-SHRAM card with a unique 12-digit number. The registration process will be totally free and this card will be acceptable across the country. Workers can then register themselves on the new portal with the help of their Aadhar number, bank account details etc. The registration has already started and the Labour Ministry also unveiled a national toll-free number “14434" for all registration-related queries.

Check how to register on e-SHRAM portal:

Step 1: Type https://www.eshram.gov.in/ in Google

Step 2: Click on “Register on e-SHRAM” link/section.

Step 3: After that you will be redirected to a new page https://register.eshram.gov.in/#/user/self

Step 4: On the Self Registration, you have to enter their Aadhaar linked mobile number.

Step 5: Enter the captcha and select if they are members of Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) or the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) option and click on send OTP.

Step 6: You will have to follow the subsequent process by entering bank account details etc. to complete the registration process.

Workers will be able to do free registration if they do not have an Aadhaar linked mobile number. Just go to the nearest CSC’s and register through Biometric authentication process, according to the information on eshram.gov.in.

