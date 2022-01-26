हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Chhattisgarh

Great news for Chhattisgarh govt employees! 5-day work-week, govt pension contribution raised to 14%

The Chhattisgarh Govt made a slew of announcements on the occasion 73rd Republic Day. 

New Delhi: In what would bring joy to tens of thousands Chhattisgarh government employees, the State government has announced that they will work for 5-days a week from now while the state government’s contribution will be increased from 10 percent to 14 percent as part of Anshdayi Pension Scheme.

The Chhattisgarh Govt made a slew of announcements on the occasion 73rd Republic Day. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to Twitter to announce the major policy decisions. (Also read: Companies in UK starting four-day work week, any cue for India to opt for same soon?)

"In a bid to increase efficiency and productivity of government employees, Chhattisgarh government is implementing five-day working week. State government`s contribution in a pension scheme will also be increased from 10 per cent to 14 per cent," said Baghel in a tweet.

The state government will also introduce legislation that will provide legitimacy to small Commercial activities being undertaken in Residential Areas. This shall benefit thousands of small businessmen who were otherwise living in a cloud of uncertainty.

All irregular constructions on private land shall be regularised subject to public safety norms. This is being considered a game-changer because many households have inadvertently violated the otherwise stringent provisions of the building code.

The Chief Minister also announced that in line with the one-second building permission scheme running successfully in Municipal Corporations, similar provisions will be done for planning and fringe areas.

In a bid to generate employment as well as ensure that the transport department is accessible to the public at large, the CM announced that a large number of transport facilitation centers will be opened across the state. In addition to this, he announced that the rules for issuing Learning Driver`s License will be simplified.

As a major announcement for the farmers, the CM announced that from FY 2022-23, pulses shall also be procured at MSP. Also, a sum of Rs. 20,000 each shall be deposited in the bank accounts of registered laborers for the first two girl children.

With ANI Inputs

ChhattisgarhRepublic Day 2022
