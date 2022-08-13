Har Ghar Tiranga: Here’s how to buy national flag online via India Post

New Delhi: The Department of Post is facilitating free doorstep delivery of the national flag 'tricolour' for the celebration of Independence Day as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The national flag can be purchased online for Rs 25 through the post office portal. The dimensions will be 20 inches and 30 inches in length and width, respectively, and will be available without a pole.

It is available for purchase on the epostoffice.gov.in website. By going to the nearby post office, citizens can directly buy the national flag. The post office will be open on holidays during Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav, the nation's 75th Independence Day celebration.

The Indian flag may now fly at homes day and night thanks to a change to the Flag Code of India. Previously, only between dawn and dusk could the Tricolour be flown.

On the website of the Ministry of Culture, it is stated that "Har Ghar Tiranga is a campaign under the auspices of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to commemorate the 75th year of India's independence. The initiative's goal is to instill a sense of patriotism in people's hearts and raise awareness of the Indian National Flag.

According to a notice from the Department of Post dated July 28, 2022, the customer must place an order on the post office website, pay for it, and have the flags delivered from the nearest post office that has them in stock. According to the Department, customers will receive free delivery of the national flag.

Visit your local Post Office to buy Tiranga or order online at https://bit.ly/3QhgK3r, per India Post's tweet.

Step 1: Open the link and sign up.

Step 2: Enter the credentials to log in.

Step 3: Click "National Flag" under "Products" and add it to your shopping cart.

or Go Here.

Step 4: After clicking "Buy now," enter your mobile number once more and double-check the OTP.

Step 5- Select "Proceed to Payment."

Step 6: Pay the Rs 25 using your preferred method.