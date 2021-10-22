Have a Re 1 coin? Now you can buy gold with it; here’s how

New Delhi: It is considered auspicious to purchase gold on Dhanteras or Diwali. During this holiday season, there is a lot of gold and silver buying. If you're planning to buy gold during the event, this information is solely for you. One rupee can be used to purchase gold. We'll show you how to get 1 rupee worth of gold.

Buy gold on these platforms

If you wish to buy gold for one rupee, digital gold can be a smart choice. Many mobile wallet platforms, such as Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe, sell gold for one rupee. You can buy 999.9 Pure Certified Gold digitally for just Re 1 if you have GooglePay, Paytm, PhonePay, or are a customer of HDFC Bank Securities or Motilal Oswal. Digital gold has risen to prominence as a prominent investment vehicle in recent years.

How to buy

After logging in, scroll down and click the Gold icon to make purchases on the Google Pay platform.

Select the Buy Gold option in Manage Your Money after that.

You may buy digital gold here for as little as one rupee. On top of that, there will be a 3% GST to pay.

If you spend Rs 5 on digital gold, you will receive 0.9 milligrams.

Gold will also have the options of sale, delivery, and gifting in addition to buy.

If you want to sell gold, click the Sale button, whereas if you want to give it away, click the Gift button.

Option of gold delivery

Customers can also request gold delivery in the shape of coins or bars, which will be delivered to their door. But you'll need at least half a gram of digital gold for this. There is no need to be concerned about the purity or safety of gold because it is pure here.

