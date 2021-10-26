Have THIS Re 1 note? You can get more than Rs 5 lakh; here’s how

New Delhi: Do you want to make money from the comfort of your own home? If you enjoy collecting old banknotes or coins, you can turn them into a source of income. Many people retain antique coins or notes with great care. Let us inform you that the value of these coins has skyrocketed recently. Let us tell you about one such note that you may sell today to make a million dollars.

If you collected 1, 5, and 10 rupee notes as a child as an amateur (Old Note Collection) and constructed a piggy bank out of them, those notes will today make you a fortune. Let us tell you that, despite the fact that these notes are no longer fashionable, their value has increased dramatically. In fact, these notes are being auctioned on a number of websites, and a substantial sum is being obtained.

Here's how to sell 1 rupee note:

If you have this one-rupee special note, you can sell it on the ad platform Quikr.

On this website, buyers are paying exorbitant prices for this rare note.

To sell a one rupee note on Quikr, you must first register as a seller.

After that, you click to upload the photo of the note.

Then, provide your phone number and e-mail address.

The information you enter will be verified by the website.

Here's how to earn extra money:

Despite the fact that this note is not in use by the Indian government, its value is in the thousands of rupees.

A bundle of Re 1 notes can fetch lakhs of rupees when sold.

The pricing of the Rs 1 bundle on the CoinBazzar website is Rs 49,999, however after the discount, the price is Rs 44,999.

To do so, go to the website's shop section, select Notes, and then Notes Bundle.

Here you will get information about it.

Governor HM Patel's signature and serial number 123456 should appear on this note from 1957.

