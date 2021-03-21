हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PAN card

Have you linked PAN card with Aadhaar card? It will be useless, if you don't link it before April 1

The last date to link these documents is March 31, 2021. After that, all the PAN cards which are not linked to Aadhaar would be useless and declared "inoperative" which will further hamper your financial transaction process. Also, there will be a fine of Rs 10,000 that will be imposed as per Section 272B of the Income Tax Act if one fails to link both these documents.

One of the most important documents called Permanent Account Number (PAN card) will be of no use from April 1, if a consumer forgets or doesn’t link it to his/her Aadhaar card. 

The last date to link these documents is March 31, 2021. After that, all the PAN cards which are not linked to Aadhaar would be useless and declared "inoperative" which will further hamper your financial transaction process.

Also, there will be a fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed as per Section 272B of the Income Tax Act if one fails to link both these documents.

PAN Card is an important document for an individual and it is required in opening a bank account, buying mutual funds or shares, and doing cash transactions of over Rs 50,000.

Here’s how to link an Aadhaar card with a PAN card:

  • Visit the IT department's e-filing portal to link your PAN with Aadhaar.
  • Then, click on the Link Aadhaar section on the left.
  • The next step is that you need to fill in PAN number, Aadhaar number, and name.
  • Also, fill in the CAPTCHA.
  • Then, click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option and your PAN Aadhaar Linking will get complete.
  • The I-T department will validate your name, date of birth, and gender against Aadhaar details after which the linking will be done.
