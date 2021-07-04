Have you lost your PAN Card? Here's how to download instant e-PAN in 10 minutes

Permanent Account Number (PAN) card, one of the most important documents required in filing income tax return and other facilities like opening a bank account, KYC, and others. If you don’t have one, then you are definitely going to lose out on important things or day-to-day services such as transactions over a fixed amount and getting a credit or debit card among others.

But if you somehow lose or misplace your PAN card, the income tax department will come to your rescue as it has an online facility of e-PAN which can help in downloading a digital version of your PAN card. It can be used in all the places as the download does not need you to remember your PAN number and just uses your Aadhar number.

This e-PAN can further be downloaded from the official website of the Income Tax Department with the help of these steps:

1. Visit the official website of Income Tax e-Filing - https://www.incometax.gov.in/

2. Then go to the lower-left section of “Our Services" and look for Instant E-PAN. It should be just below “Know TAN…"

Check the direct link - https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/instant-e-pan

3. If you haven’t ever downloaded e-PAN before, click on Continue under the “Get New e-PAN section"

4. If you have downloaded e-PAN before, click under the “Check Status/Download PAN" section, click on Continue.

5. Then you will be required to give your Aadhaar number. Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number in the input field

After that carefully read the declaration and if you agree, check it and click continue

6. Then you will get an OTP on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Enter the OTP in the given field.

7. Check your information carefully, and enter your email address in the specified field, and click on confirm button.

8. After that you will get your e-PAN in your email inbox. Check your email inbox and get the PAN printed.

If you have your PAN number and for some reason, you are unable to download it using the above method, you can then try downloading it from the website of TIN-NSDL or UTIITSL websites depending on where your original PAN card was generated.

