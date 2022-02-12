Haven’t received income tax return? here’s how to check status, lodge a complaint

New Delhi: Income Tax Department has already issued refunds worth Rs 1.67 lakh crores to the bank accounts of more than 1.87 crore taxpayers across the country as of February 7, 2022.

The department had pointed out that out of the total refunds, Rs 59,949 crores were refunded as personal income tax while Rs 1,07,099 crores have been refunded for corporate tax.

In a tweet, the department said the CBDT issued refunds of over Rs 1,67,048 crore to more than 1.87 crore taxpayers from 1st April 2021 to 7th February 2022.

“Income tax refunds of Rs. 59,949 crore have been issued in 1,85,65,723 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,07,099 crore have been issued in 2,28,100 cases.” the department added, saying, “This includes 1.48 crore refunds of AY 2021-22 amounting to Rs. 28,704.38 crore.”

Steps to check Income Tax refund status:

Taxpayers are required to follow the steps mentioned below to find out the income tax refund status:

Step 1: Visit the official Income Tax website at www.incometax.gov.in.

Step 2: You need to log in to the portal using the User ID and Password.

Step 3: Go to the ‘e-Filing’ section and select the ‘Income Tax Returns’ option.

Step 4: Select the ‘View File Return’ button.

Step 5: You will now check the details of the ITR on your screen.

Here’s what to do if you don’t receive Income Tax Returns:

Step 1: Taxpayers can lodge their complaints by visiting the official portal at incometax.gov.in.

Step 2: They can dial the toll-free number - 1800-103-4455 - issued by the IT Department between 8 AM and 8 PM on weekdays.