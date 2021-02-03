HDFC Bank customers alert! Credit and debit card related services on net, mobile banking app not available on THESE days; read details here

New Delhi: If you are an HDFC Bank customer, this piece of information will give you a heads-up for your credit and debit card related activities on the banks net and mobile app services.

HDFC Bank's credit card related services will not be available on February 4, 2021 from 2am to 3am while the bank's debit card related services will not be available on February 5 from 12.30 am to 5am on net/mobile banking app.

HDFC Bank has written to customers, "Dear customer, Apologies, we are revising the scheduled maintenance activity time. Credit card related services will not be available on February 4, 2021 from 2am to 3am and debit card related services will not be available on February 5 from 12.30 am to 5am on net/mobile banking app. Regret the inconvenience caused".

It must be noted that this is a regular maintainence exercise that all banks follow from time to time. HDFC Bank will be carrying out the scheduled maintenance activity at such point time (read wee hours here) that it may not majorly affect your banking activities.

Notably, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had in December last year asked the private sector lender to temporarily stop all launches of its upcoming digital business-generating activities and sourcing of new credit card customers, the bank has said that the central bank's decision will not have any impact on existing credit cards, digital banking channels.

RBI asked HDFF Bank to stop the above services after outage at its data centre which impacted operations last month. In addition, the order has directed the bank board to examine the lapses and fixes accountability.

HDFC Bank said that it has been taking major steps to remedy the recent outages on its digital banking channels. The bank has also assured its customers that it expects the current supervisory actions will have no impact on its existing credit cards, digital banking channels and existing operations.