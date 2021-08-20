हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank online banking services to remain closed from THIS date

HDFC Bank online banking services to remain closed from THIS date

HDFC Bank’s online services will remain closed for 18 hours from Saturday (August 21). The largest private sector bank informed about this through an email.

“Due to scheduled maintenance, loan related services will not be available on HDFC Bank NetBanking from 09.00 PM on 21st August 2021 to 03.00 PM on 22nd August, 2021. Regret the inconvenience caused.” HDFC bank said in a statement.

Recently, RBI has removed the ban on issuing new credit cards for a long time on HDFC Bank. After this, the CEO of the bank, Shashidhar Jagadeesan, e-mailed his employees and told them that the bank is ready to make a strong comeback in the card space again.

HDFC Bank is the largest private sector bank. The bank has more than 5,500 branches across the country and the number of its employees is over 1.16 lakh. HDFC Bank's promoter company HDFC Ltd. Home loan is a big name in the sector.

