HDFC Bank UPI, NetBanking, Mobile Banking, Online Fund Transfer To Be Unavailable On July 13 On THESE Timings

New Delhi: Private sector lender HDFC Bank has announced that it is going to temporarily halt UPI services on July 13 due to migration of its Core Banking System (CBS) to a new engineered platform.

HDFC UPI Services To Be Unavailable At THESE Timings On July 13

HDFC UPI Services will be unavailable at two intervals --one is from 3:00 AM to 3:45 AM and the other is from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM --informed the bank.

NetBanking, Mobile Banking, Online Fund Transfer To Be Unavailable On July 13

A report in the Moneycontrol said that NetBanking and Mobile Banking services will be unavailable throughout the entire upgrade period i.e, from 3:00 AM to 4:30 PM. Meanwhile, online fund transfer modes --IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, HDFC Bank account-to-account online transfers as well as branch transfers --will also remain unavailable throughout the upgrade period, said the Moneycontrol report.

Can You Use Your HDFC ATM Card On July 13?

During the upgrade period, HDFC customers can withdraw cash from ATMs with the HDFC Bank debit card and credit cards. Though there will be some restricted limits on the usage, said Moneycontrol. Usage of debit and credit cards on swipe machines will be permitted.

HDFC Credit Card Charges To Be Revised From August

HDFC Bank has meanwhile made an important announcement relating to its Credit Card. The bank has said that effective from 1st August 2024, it will be making following revision to the Credit card charges.

The new payment charges pertain to Rental Transactions, Fuel Transactions, Utility Transactions, Educational Transactions, International / Cross Currency Transactions, Rewards Redemption towards Statement Credit, Finance Charges and Easy-EMI Processing Fee.