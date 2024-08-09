Advertisement
HDFC BANK

HDFC Bank UPI, NetBanking, MobileBanking App To Be Unavailable Tomorrow 10 August, For 3 Hours --Check Timings

Check the details, timings of the HDFC Bank Maintenance schedule for NetBanking, MobileBanking App,  and UPI on 10th August 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 12:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Private sector lender HDFC Bank has announced its Maintenance schedule for HDFC Bank platforms for tomorrow 10 August 2024.

During the Maintenance schedule, HDFC Bank said that its UPI Services, NetBanking and MobileBanking App will remain unavailable for 3 hours.

Check the details, timings of the HDFC Bank Maintenance schedule for tomorrow, August 10

Unavailable Services During Maintenance: 10th August 2024 02:30 AM to 05:30 AM IST (3 hours): NetBanking and MobileBanking App

- HDFC Bank NetBanking and MobileBanking App services will be unavailable. Only select viewing services for Demat, Credit cards, Mutual Funds, Bill Pay, and Loans will be available.


Unavailable Services During Maintenance: 10th August 2024 02:30 AM to 05:30 AM IST (3 hours): UPI Services

- Financial and non-financial transactions for HDFC Bank Current & Savings Account (CASA) holders will be unavailable.

- Financial and non-financial transactions on HDFC Bank Mobile Banking app, Gpay, WhatsApp Pay, PayTM, Shriram Finance and Mobikwik linked to HDFC Bank Account will be unavailable.

