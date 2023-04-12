Health Ministry Revises CGHS, OPD Rates, Makes Referral Process Easier

New Delhi: The Central Government has announced two big changes in Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) under ‘Health Protection’ that will be beneficial for central employees. It increased the packaged rates associated with CGHS after getting demand from various stakeholders. The decision will increase the burden on the Central government’s exchequer between Rs 240 crore to Rs 300 crore.

There’s not been revision in the rates since 2014.

Revised CGHS Rates

The Central Government has increased the CGHS rates of consulation fee for OPD/IPD to Rs 350 from Rs 150. Similiarly, ICU charges has been revised to Rs 5,400/- (Rs 862 + Rs 4,500/- for private ward = Rs 5,362 rounded to Rs Rs 5,400) including accomodation for all ward entitements.

Likewise, Room rent charges have been increased to 1.5 times to Rs 1,500, Rs 3000, and Rs 4,500.

Referral Process Becomes Easy

The Government has made the referral process easy by allowing to use video calls. Earlier, the beneficiary has to go CGHS wellness centre by herself to get the referral for the hospital.

If the beneficiary is unable to go to the CGHS wellness centre, then he/she can send someone in the place to get the referral. The medical officer will go through the document before allowing to take the beneficiary to the hospital via referral.

Moreover, the government has allowed the video call option for referral to ease the process convenient especially at times when these options are easily at disposition to the masses.

According to the government data, there are over 44 lakh beneficiaries in CGHS with the centre having over 338 allopathic and 103 Ayush system across the country.