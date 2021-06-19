हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Here’s how an old 2 rupee coin can get you Rs 5 lakh

A lot of people have this hobby of collecting rarest coins which finds no place in circulation or it is no longer in use. But if you luckily have a two rupee coin, you can easily get a chance to win Rs 5 lakh as the advertisement on Quikr shows. 

Many buyers on the Bengaluru-based website are showing interest in giving a huge amount in return for the old coin. 

This two rupee coin is made in 1994 and has an Indian flag on one side, and its value on the Quikr website is said to be Rs 5 lakh. Meanwhile, the value of one rupee coin is worth Rs 2 lakh.

While the other one rupee coin which was minted in 1918 is said to be worth Rs 9 lakh.

If you have these rare coins, it can fetch a lump sum amount, given the fact that you negotiate properly with the buyer.

There is a website called Coinbazzar which basically provides a platform for buyers for selling old notes and with the help of that platform you can sell an old Rs 10 note in order to get Rs 25,000 in return.

