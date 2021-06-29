Here’s how to see if your PAN and Aadhaar Card are linked online: Check step-by-step guide

The linking of PAN card and Aadhaar card can now be done till September 30 as the government has extended the date of linking both the documents from June 30. The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to relax several deadlines related to income tax filing.

Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act states that each and every person with PAN as on July 1, 2017 and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar, must link PAN with Aadhaar. If both the documents are not linked, then PAN will become inoperative.

“Where a person, whose permanent account number has become inoperative…, is required to furnish, intimate or quote his permanent account number under the Act, it shall be deemed that he has not furnished, intimated or quoted the permanent account number, as the case may be, in accordance with the provisions of the Act, and he shall be liable for all the consequences under the Act for not furnishing, intimating or quoting the permanent account number," the CBDT had earlier said.

Here’s how to determine whether your PAN and Aadhaar card is linked or not:

Visit the official site of the income tax department — www.incometax.gov.in.

Go to ‘Our Services’, and below that there will be an option of ‘Link Aadhaar’ on the homepage.

Then click on ‘Link Aadhaar Know About your Aadhaar PAN linking Status’ option.

This will open a new page. Then enter your PAN and Aadhaar Card details in the mentioned box.

After filling the details, click on ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’.

After that, the status of your Aadhaar-PAN will be displayed on the page. Example: Your PAN (PAN Aadhaar) is linked to an Aadhaar number (Aadhar Number) if they are linked.

