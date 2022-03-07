Here's how to do EPF account transfer from EPFO to employer’s EPF trust

New Delhi: Changing jobs entails not only changing offices and workloads but also transferring one's Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) account from the prior company to the new employer. But what if the new employer, unlike the prior employer, operates a private trust for the EPF earnings, rather than depositing the EPF money with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)?

In such a case, what should the employee do? In this instance, would they be able to transfer money from the old EPF account to the new EPF account, from a private EPF trust and the EPFO?

The quick answer is yes! According to EPFO guidelines, an individual can easily transfer their EPF account from their prior workplace to their new employer, regardless of whether the previous or new account was/is held with trust or EPFO.

Transferring EPF accounts online is possible if both employers (old and new) are able to begin transfers through a common interface. Transfer of HoEPF account from EPFO to employer's EPF trust.

However, if the details of a certain company or trust are not available on the Member Sewa site, the employee must fill out Form 13 manually and submit it to his/her HR department.

Here's how to move your EPF account from EPFO to employer's trust or vice versa:

Before beginning the transfer procedure, an individual must ensure that their EPF account is KYC compliant, that their Universal Account Number (UAN) is linked to their Aadhaar phone, and that the mobile number associated with their EPF account is linked to their Aadhaar number.

Step 1: Enter your UAN and password to access your account on the Member Sewa site.

Step 2: After logging in, go to 'Online Services' and select 'One Member- One EPF Account (Transfer Request).'

Step 3: A new window will open. The details of the new EPF account to which you want to transfer funds will be displayed here. You'll be asked to provide your new EPF account number. This information is available on your new employer's salary slip or EPF statement.

Step 4: You will be asked to choose whether your online transfer will be approved by your current or previous employer. You should verify with your present employer to see if you can use them for EPF account transfer attestation.

Step 5:Enter your Member ID (prior EPF account number) if the UANs of your former and new employers are the same, or your old employer's UAN if they are different. When you click 'Get Details,' the details of your EPF account will be displayed. Choose the account to which the funds will be transferred.

Step 6: Click 'Get OTP,' and an OTP will be delivered to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Enter the OTP, and your transfer request will be successfully submitted.

