Here's how to do ITR verification for AY 2020-21: Check step-by-step guide

New Delhi: The deadline to verify the income tax return (ITR) for the previous assessment year, i.e., AY 2020-21, is approaching, and those who haven't already done so should do so as soon as possible. The deadline to validate your income tax return for the fiscal year 2020-21 is Monday, February 28, 2022.

ITRs can be verified until February 28, 2022, regardless of whether they are delayed due to non-submission of ITR-V or e-verification. The tax agency will finish the returns by June 30, 2022, once the ITR has been authenticated.

According to the new income tax laws, the ITR must be validated within 120 days of filing. If it is not confirmed, the return is referred to as a 'Defective Return,' and the tax agency will not accept it until it is verified. In such circumstances, it is presumed that the individual did not file a tax return for the relevant tax year.

An ITR can be confirmed in six different methods. Individuals might verify it in the following ways:

1- Using an Aadhaar OTP

Your cellphone number must be connected to Aadhaar and registered as such in the UIDAI database in order to use this approach.

The PAN must be connected to Aadhaar as well.

Select 'I would like to verify using OTP on a mobile phone registered with Aadhaar' and click 'Continue' on the I-T website's e-Verify page.

A pop-up window will display on your screen, prompting you to check the box labelled "I accept to authenticate my Aadhaar details."

Select 'Generate Aadhaar OTP'.

Your registered cellphone number will receive an SMS with the 6-digit OTP.

Enter the OTP received in the required box and press the submit button.

Your ITR will be confirmed if you submit it successfully.

2- Using Net Banking to log into an e-filing account

Select 'Through Net Banking' and click 'Continue' on the 'e-Verify' page.

Choose the bank where you want to validate your ITR and click 'Continue.'

A disclaimer will show on your screen in the form of a pop-up. Read and then press the 'Continue' button.

Log in to your bank's Net Banking.

Choose the e-Verify option, which is normally found under the 'Tax' page.

You will be routed to the page for e-filing. Navigate to the relevant ITR form and select e-Verify.

3- Using a bank account number to generate an EVC

To produce EVC using this option, you must have a pre-validated bank account.

Select 'Through Bank Account' and click 'Continue' on the e-Verify screen.

The EVC will be generated and sent to the email and mobile number associated with your pre-validated and EVC-enabled bank account.

Enter the EVC obtained on your mobile phone and email address associated with your bank account, and then click e-Verify.

4- Creating an EVC with a demat account number

Select 'Through Demat Account' and click 'Continue' on the 'e-Verify' page.

The EVC will be generated and sent to the mobile phone number and email address associated with your pre-validated and EVC-enabled demat account.

Click e-Verify after entering the EVC obtained on your mobile phone and email address associated with your Demat Account.

5- Using a bank ATM-based EVC

This service is only provided from a few banks, including Axis Bank, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and State Bank of India.

Swipe your ATM card at your bank's ATM.

Enter your ATM PIN and click the Generate EVC for Income Tax Filing button.

An EVC will be delivered to the mobile number and email address you provided when you enrolled with the e-filing system.

Navigate to the 'e-verify returns' tab.

To verify the ITR, pick the option 'I already have an Electronic Verification Code' (EVC).

Enter the EVC code and press the e-Verify button.

6-Sending a physical signed copy to the CPC in Bengaluru

Individuals who choose this option should keep the following in mind:

a) ITR-V is a single-page form that must be signed in blue ink. It must be sent either by regular mail or by express mail. ITR-V cannot be couriered.

b) CPC Bangalore speed post address: 'CPC, Post Box No - 1, Electronic City Post Office, Bangalore - 560100, Karnataka, India'.

c) You are not needed to submit any supporting documents with your ITR-V.

d) Once the tax agency receives your ITR, you will be notified through SMS on your registered mobile phone and email address.