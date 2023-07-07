High Profit-Making Business Idea: Invest Rs 20 lakh And Earn Upto Rs 2 lakh/Month - Govt Subsidy Also Available To Fund You

New Delhi: There is no reason why noodles, a widely consumed food variety, shouldn't also be well-liked in India. Everything you need to know about beginning a noodle manufacturing business in India will be covered in this post.

Small and medium-sized businesses have been increasingly interested in the noodle-making industry, and in recent years, the number of noodle factories across India has increased significantly. Of course, the food and beverage sector is the finest place to start a medium-sized firm.

The full process of launching a noodle manufacturing company will be walked through. Are you prepared to start your own noodle shop in India? Start here by going down.

The cost of equipment is the largest upfront expense for launching a noodle manufacturing company in India. Most industries have product lines for creating Thai noodles, Japanese noodles, and Chinese noodles.

Noodles Manufacturing Business: Investment Details

The purchase price, maintenance charges, and electricity bill are the key expenses related to these production lines. Taxes, personnel salaries, and marketing charges are additional costs. An approximately 20 lakh rupee investment was needed for this venture.

Government Subsidy Schemes

There are a number of government subsidy programmes available for the small-scale sector if you don't have enough cash on hand. To determine the project cost, you must thus check that.

Noodles Manufacturing Business: Profit

You may easily earn 1.5 to 2 lakhs rupees per month by investing the above-mentioned amount.