Higher EPS Pension: EPFO Instructs All CPFCs, Zonal, Regional Offices To Validate Joint Application In 20 Days

In its latest circular dated 02.06.2023, the retirement fund body said that each Applications for Validation of Joint Option/Joint Option shall be scrutinized expeditiously.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 12:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has instructed all Addl CPFCs, Zonal Offices and RPFCs/OICs, Regional offices to adhere to the timelines for Scrutiny of Applications for Validation of Joint Option /Joint Option.

In its latest circular dated 02.06.2023, the retirement fund body said that each Applications for Validation of Joint Option/Joint Option shall be scrutinized expeditiously.

"It is reiterated that each Applications for Validation of Joint Option/Joint Option shall be scrutinized expeditiously and it shall be ensured that Demand Letter to Employer / Communication to Employer is issued for providing any additional proof or evidence or correct any mistakes/ errors (including made by employers/ pensioners) in respect of each Application for Validation of Joint Option/Joint Option within 20 days of receipt of the application in the login of the Dealing Assistant," the EPFO circular said.

EPFO has Further directed all Zonal Offices to monitor and ensure the scrutiny of applications within timeline so that Demand Letter to Employer / Communication Letter to Employer for providing any additional proof or evidence or correct any mistakes/ errors is issued without any delay.

In its previous circular dated 23.04.2023 for scrutiny of Applications for Validation / Joint Options, the EPFO had directed that Applications for Validation / Joint Options in which all information is provided and have been vetted and approved by the employer will be examined for completeness for provided records and in case the records and wage details submitted by the employer match with the field office details, the dues will be calculated and demand letter will be issued to the employer.

