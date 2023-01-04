How to Activate SBI WhatsApp Banking System via SMS, online? Here is the step by step process

New Delhi: India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India offers several online, SMS and app based services to address all sorts of a customer's banking needs. SBI WhatsApp Banking services is one of the several services that has been launched by the SBI to address all your Banking queries.

You can activate SBI WhatsApp Banking System via SMS or via online mode. Here is how to do it.



- Visit SBI website, https://bank.sbi. The steps for registering on Watsapp Banking have been detailed.

- Simply scan the QR using your mobile and avail the services offered by SBI

- You will be prompted to send “Hi” from your WhatsApp Number to +919022690226

- Now follow the instructions given by the Chat-Bot

- Alternatively, you can send an SMS in the following format “WAREG< >ACCOUNT NUMBER” TO 7208933148 from your registered mobile number with SBI.

-- Now follow the below steps:

- If registration is successful then you will get a confirmation message on your Whatsapp linked to your registered mobile number

- Send a “Hi” from your WhatsApp Number to +919022690226 and follow the instructions given by the Chat-Bot

However, for some reasons if you are not able to register for Whatsapp Banking service, then check the SMS format and destination mobile number. Also, make sure that your mobile number, from which the SMS is sent, is updated with your Bank account number. If not, visit your SBI Branch and update your mobile number.