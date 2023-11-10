How To Change Aadhaar Card Photo? Can You Do It Online? Check Complete Process

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows certain ,details on the Aadhaar card, such as the cardholder's name, date of birth, phone number, and address, can be modified.

The modifiable details of Aadhaar information encompass both demographic and biometric details. Demographic information includes Name, Address, Date of Birth/Age, Gender, Mobile Number, Email Address, Relationship Status, and Information Sharing Consent. Biometric data includes Iris, fingerprints, and facial photographs.

Can You Change Your Aadhaar Photo Online? How To Change Aadhaar Card Photo

Concerning change or update of Aadhaar card photo, online changes are currently unavailable. You cannot change Aadhaar photo online. However, this limitation, does not preclude the possibility of editing the photo. You can certainly change your Aadhaar card photo by vising the ASK. To update the photo, one must physically visit the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

Process To Change Aadhaar Card Photo

The process involves the following steps:

1. Visit the nearby Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

2. Schedule a prior appointment online or offline before visiting the Enrollment Centre.

3. Complete the requisite form.

4. Submit the form to the Aadhaar Enrollment Centre executive.

5. The executive will verify biometric details and capture a new photo.

6. No additional documents are necessary for the photo change.

7. A fee of Rs 100 is applicable for the photo change/update.

8. Receive an acknowledgment slip.

9. The new photo will be updated within 90 days on the Aadhaar card, after which one can download the PVC or the digital document.

The Aadhaar card holds significance in various sectors, including Government & Non-Government Services, Subsidy Benefits, Pensions, Scholarships, Social Benefits, Banking services, Insurance services, Taxation services, Education, Employment, and Healthcare. A registered mobile number is imperative for accessing Aadhaar Online Services. Meanwhile, one can verify the mobile number declared during enrolment or the latest Aadhaar detail update.