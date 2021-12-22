How to change surname and address in PAN card after marriage – Step by step process explained here

New Delhi: Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. The laminated plastic card popularly known as PAN card is an important financial document.

PAN card can be used as a valid ID proof for a host of services. Meanwhile, if you have got married and want to change your surname and address on your PAN card, you can do it online by paying a nominal fee.

NSDL mentions that Permanent Account Number (PAN), as the name suggests, is a permanent number and does not change. Changing the address though, may change the Assessing Officer. Such changes must, therefore, be intimated to ITD so that the PAN database of ITD can be updated. One can intimate change in address by filling up the form for Request for New PAN Card or/and Changes or Correction in PAN data. This form can be submitted at any TIN-FC or online at NSDL e-Gov - TIN website.

Here is a step by step process on how to change surname and address in PAN card after marriage

Visit https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/endUserRegisterContact.html.

Fill the application form, and select Changes or Correction in PAN data.

Enter all the required details that bear your name, date of birth, gender, PAN number, mobile number.

Feed in the Captcha code

Now, click on the ‘Submit button.

Fees for changing the address or surname on PAN Card

PAN Card holders would be required to pay Rs 110 as fees for changing the address or surname. But if the address that they wish to change is out of India, then the fees required will be Rs 1,020.

Once PAN Card holders pay the fee, they will have to download and fill the PAN application form, requiring two passport size photographs on the duly signed form. This application has to be sent to Income Tax PAN Services UNIT (Managed by NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited) to NSDL Address.

