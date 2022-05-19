How to download e-Pan card PDF in just few minutes– Check step by step guide

New Delhi: Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department and is a very important financial document. The laminated plastic card issued by the I-T department is popularly known as PAN card.
But if you have somehow lost this important document, you must not worry. You can apply for a duplicate PAN card after filing an FIR and the download your e-Pan after completing the application process.
- Go to the following link
https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/requestAndDownloadEPAN.html
- Select Acknowledgement Number or PAN
- Type in your 10 digit alphanumeric PAN card number
- Give your Aadhaar Number(Only for Individual)
- Select Date of Birth / Incorporation / Formation
- The GSTN number is optional
- Now tick on the Aadhaar acceptance box
- Feed in the captcha code and submit
- If it is via acknowledgement number, you may have to generate an OTP
- After that, click on the 'download PDF' option to download the e-PAN instantly
The PDF of the downloaded e-PAN card will be password secured. To access it, the user must input their date of birth, which serves as the password.
This facility of downloading e-PAN is available for PAN holders whose latest application was processed through NSDL e-Gov.
For the PAN applications submitted to NSDL e-Gov where PAN is alloted or changes are confirmed by ITD within last 30 days, e-PAN card can be downloaded free of cost three times.
If the PAN is allotted / changes in PAN Data are confirmed by ITD prior to 30 days then charges applicable for download of e-PAN Card is Rs.8.26/- (inclusive of taxes).