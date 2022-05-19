हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pan

How to download e-Pan card PDF in just few minutes– Check step by step guide

The PDF of the downloaded e-PAN card will be password secured. To access it, the user must input their date of birth, which serves as the password.

How to download e-Pan card PDF in just few minutes– Check step by step guide

New Delhi: Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department and is a very important financial document. The laminated plastic card issued by the I-T department is popularly known as PAN card. 

But if you have somehow lost this important document, you must not worry. You can apply for a duplicate PAN card after filing an FIR and the download your e-Pan after completing the application process.

- Go to the following link

https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/requestAndDownloadEPAN.html

- Select Acknowledgement Number or PAN 

- Type in your 10 digit alphanumeric PAN card number

- Give your Aadhaar Number(Only for Individual)

- Select Date of Birth / Incorporation / Formation

- The GSTN number is optional

- Now tick on the Aadhaar acceptance box

- Feed in the captcha code and submit

- If it is via acknowledgement number, you may have to generate an OTP

- After that, click on the 'download PDF' option to download the e-PAN instantly

The PDF of the downloaded e-PAN card will be password secured. To access it, the user must input their date of birth, which serves as the password.

This facility of downloading e-PAN is available for PAN holders whose latest application was processed through NSDL e-Gov.

For the PAN applications submitted to NSDL e-Gov where PAN is alloted or changes are confirmed by ITD within last 30 days, e-PAN card can be downloaded free of cost three times.

If the PAN is allotted / changes in PAN Data are confirmed by ITD prior to 30 days then charges applicable for download of e-PAN Card is Rs.8.26/- (inclusive of taxes).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PanPAN cardPAN numberInstant PAN
Next
Story

Good news for FD investors! HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates, check new FD rates

Must Watch

PT5M57S

Gyanvapi Survey Superfast: All mosques in India should be surveyed, says Babita Phogat