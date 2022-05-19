How to download e-Pan card PDF in just few minutes– Check step by step guide

New Delhi: Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department and is a very important financial document. The laminated plastic card issued by the I-T department is popularly known as PAN card.

But if you have somehow lost this important document, you must not worry. You can apply for a duplicate PAN card after filing an FIR and the download your e-Pan after completing the application process.

- Go to the following link

https://www.onlineservices.nsdl.com/paam/requestAndDownloadEPAN.html

- Select Acknowledgement Number or PAN

- Type in your 10 digit alphanumeric PAN card number

- Give your Aadhaar Number(Only for Individual)

- Select Date of Birth / Incorporation / Formation

- The GSTN number is optional

- Now tick on the Aadhaar acceptance box

- Feed in the captcha code and submit

- If it is via acknowledgement number, you may have to generate an OTP

- After that, click on the 'download PDF' option to download the e-PAN instantly

The PDF of the downloaded e-PAN card will be password secured. To access it, the user must input their date of birth, which serves as the password.

This facility of downloading e-PAN is available for PAN holders whose latest application was processed through NSDL e-Gov.

For the PAN applications submitted to NSDL e-Gov where PAN is alloted or changes are confirmed by ITD within last 30 days, e-PAN card can be downloaded free of cost three times.

If the PAN is allotted / changes in PAN Data are confirmed by ITD prior to 30 days then charges applicable for download of e-PAN Card is Rs.8.26/- (inclusive of taxes).