How To E-Verify Income Tax Returns? Here's Step-By-Step To Check Your ITR Filing Through Several Methods

New Delhi: The e-Verify service on the Income Tax e-Filing portal allows both registered and unregistered users to electronically verify their Income Tax Return (ITR) and other related submissions, services, responses, and requests. You need to verify your Income Tax Returns to complete the return filing process. Without verification within the stipulated time, an ITR is treated as invalid. e-Verification is the most convenient and instant way to verify your ITR.

There are several modes available for e-Verification, each with its own prerequisites. Here is a step-by-step guide for each mode.

E-Verification Of ITR Through Digital Signature Certificate (DSC):

You can use Digital Signature Certificate as a preferred option of e-Verification if you choose to e-Verify your ITR immediately after filing your Income Tax Returns.

Step 1: On the e-Verify page, select I would like to e-Verify using Digital Signature Certificate (DSC).

Step 2: On the Verify Your Identity page, select Click here to download emsigner utility.

Step 3: After the download and installation of emsigner utility is complete, select I have downloaded and installed emsigner utility on the Verify Your Identity page and click Continue.

Step 4: On the Data Sign page, select your Provider, Certificate and enter the Provider Password. Click Sign.

A success message page is displayed along with a Transaction ID. Please keep a note of the Transaction ID for future reference. You will also receive a confirmation message on your email ID and mobile number registered on the e-Filing portal.

E-Verification Of ITR Through Aadhaar OTP:

Step 1: PAN should be linked with Aadhaar.

Step 2: Select the option to verify using OTP on the mobile number registered with Aadhaar.

Step 3: Agree to validate Aadhaar details and generate the OTP.

Step 4: Enter the 6-digit OTP received and validate it.

E-Verification Of ITR Through Bank Account / Demat Account:

Step 1: On the e-Verify page, select Through Bank Account and click Continue.

Note:

EVC will be generated and will be sent to your mobile number and email ID registered with your pre-validated and EVC enabled bank account.

If you have not pre-validated your Bank Account yet, refer to the My Bank Account user manual learn how to pre-validate and EVC-enable your bank account.

Step 2: Enter the EVC received on your mobile number and email ID registered with your bank account in the Enter EVC textbox and click e-Verify.

A success message page is displayed along with a Transaction ID and EVC. Please keep a note of the Transaction ID and EVC for future reference. You will also receive a confirmation message on your email ID and mobile number registered on the e-Filing portal.

Step 1: On the e-Verify page, select Through Demat Account and click Continue.

Note:

EVC will be generated and will be sent to your mobile number and email ID registered with your pre-validated and EVC-enabled demat account.

If you have not pre-validated your demat account yet, refer to the My Demat Account user manual learn how to pre-validate and EVC-enable your demat account.

Step 2: Enter the EVC received on your mobile number and email ID registered with your demat account in the Enter EVC textbox and click e-Verify.

E-Verification Of ITR Through Net Banking:

Step 1: PAN should be linked with your bank account.

Step 2: Net Banking should be enabled for the preferred bank account.

Step 3: Select the option to verify through Net Banking.

Step 4: Read and understand the disclaimer, then continue.

Step 5: Log in to your Net Banking using your user ID and password.

Step 6: Click the link to log in to the e-Filing portal from your bank's website.

Step 7: You will be redirected to the e-Filing Dashboard to complete the e-Verification.

Generate EVC through Bank ATM (Offline Method):

Step 1: Visit your bank's ATM and swipe your ATM card.

Step 2: Enter your PIN and select "Generate EVC for Income tax Filing."

Step 3: An EVC will be sent to your registered mobile number and email ID.

Step 4: It's important to note that the e-Verification process should be completed within the specified time limit, which is currently 30 days from the date of filing the return of income. After successfully e-Verifying, you will receive a confirmation message on your registered email ID and mobile number.

By following these steps, taxpayers can conveniently and securely complete the e-Verification process for their Income Tax Return and other related submissions, ensuring compliance with the tax authorities.