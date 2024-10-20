How To Easily Withdraw Cash Using Your Aadhaar Card: Check Withdrawal Limits, Follow THESE Easy Steps

Aadhar Card Money Withdrawal: In today’s competitive world, digital transactions have become an integral part of everyday life in India, whether it's paying bills, shopping, or making payments at local stores. However, cash remains vital in certain situations, especially in rural areas or where digital access is limited, making it essential to know easy ways to withdraw cash when needed.

Traditionally, people withdrew money from banks or ATMs, but now there's a more convenient option: cash withdrawal using an Aadhaar card. This is made possible through the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS), a service introduced by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

AEPS allows users to carry out a variety of banking transactions, such as cash withdrawals, balance inquiries, and fund transfers, using their Aadhaar number and biometric authentication. These services can be accessed at micro-ATMs and other banking agents.

Aadhaar Card Money Withdrawal Limit Per Month

AEPS withdrawal limits vary by bank, typically ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 per day. Some banks may impose restrictions on AEPS services due to security policies. It's important to ensure that your Aadhaar is linked to your bank account to use this service for cash withdrawals.

How To Easily Withdraw Cash Using Your Aadhaar Card

Step 1: Visit a nearby banking correspondent (BC) or a micro-ATM service point, typically found in rural areas or post offices.

Step 2: Provide Your Aadhaar Number: Give your 12-digit Aadhaar number to the correspondent.

Step 3: Bank and Authentication: Select your bank and authenticate using fingerprint or iris scanning.

Step 4: Enter Amount: Specify the cash amount you wish to withdraw.

Step 5: Once authenticated, you will receive the cash, and a receipt of the transaction.