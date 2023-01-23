New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) offers host of facilities --both online, app and phone based -- to its customers that does not require visiting the branch physically. One such facility is information on account statement. State Bank of India allows you to generate an online account statement for a specified date range or for any month and year. The account statement can be viewed online, printed or saved as an Excel or PDF file.

For further ease for customers, SBI even allows customers to get account statement on call. You can get your account statement by email.

SBI has tweeted, "Request your account statement on a call. Dial SBI Contact Centre toll-free at 1800 1234 OR 1800 2100 and get your account statement by email."

Here are 5 easy steps to get SBI account statement on call

Call up SBI contact centre 18001234 or 18002100 from your registered mobile number

Pres 1 for "Account Balance and Transaction details"

Enter last 4 digits of your "Account number" if asked

Pres 2 to get "Account Statement"

Select period of Statement

The account statement will be delivered on your registered e-mail address. Alternatively, SBI customers can also generate an account statement from YONO App or through internet banking. You should be a net banking or mobile banking user in order to download the SBI Bank statement in PDF format.