How to link PAN card with Aadhaar card on new e-filing portal 2.0 – Process explained in details

Government has made access to several important documents available from the comfort of people's homes in the wake of COVID-19. If you have not yet linked your Aadhaar card with PAN, you can follow the process online. Both registered and unregistered users can complete the process online.

Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. The laminated plastic card popularly known as PAN card is an important financial document.

Here is a step by step guide on how to link your PAN Card with your Aadhaar Card on the new Income Tax website

- Visit new e-filing portal 2.0.

- Go to ‘Our Services’ tab.

- Click on ‘Link Aadhaar’ option.

- You will be taken to a new page.

- Enter these details: Your PAN number, Aadhaar Number, Name as per Aadhaar and Mobile Number.

- Now click on the box “I agree to validate my Aadhaar details’.

- You will get a 6-digit OTP on your registered mobile number.

- Enter this OTP on the verification page and press "Validate".

- Upon clicking, you will get a pop-up message stating that your request to link PAN with Aadhaar has been submitted.

You must note that the name, date of birth and gender as per PAN will be validated against your Aadhaar details. You need to ensure that 'Aadhaar Number' and 'Name as per Aadhaar' is exactly the same as printed on your Aadhaar card.

