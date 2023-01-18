How to update Aadhaar address of all family members without address proof? Use HOF authentication method –Check process

New Delhi: Aadhaar issuing body UIDAI offers several facility to Aadhaar subscribers so that they don’t face any hassle when they seek to update the details of their 12-digit biometric identity card.

You can update your Aadhaar address of all the family members, even if your supporting documents are not available, with ‘Head of Family Based Aadhaar Update Option,' by visiting Aadhaar centers near you.

For Aadhaar address update of all the family members where documents for individual are not available, update of address can still be done using Head of Family based Aadhaar update option

You will just need Aadhaar of the Head of Family whose Aadhaar address is updated

Proof of relationship document where name of applicant and HOF is mentioned along with the relation between the two – like father, mother, daughter, son, wife etc

Fingerprints biometric of the head of family is also needed to authenticate Aadhaar card address update at Aadhaar seva kendra

Following list of valid documents can be used to ascertain proof of relationship

- Passport

- Ration card/PDS card

- Pension card

- Marriage certificate issued by the government

- Birth certificate issued by government or private hospitals for the birth of a child (this is used only for child aged between 0-5 years)

If you don’t have the above documents you could alternatively you can also use the print out of self declaration form from the head of family certifying the relationship with the resident who is residing at the same address as the HOF. You can easily download this from from UIDAI website from the list of acceptable documents. However this document is valid for only three months. You must carefully examine the contents of the form that you have filled in order to avoid any delay or rejection.

You can book an appointment to update the address by paying a fee of Rs 50. However you must note that HOF presence is mandatory in this case as his or her biometric will be used to authenticate.