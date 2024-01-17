How You Can Invest Rs 3K For 35 Years And Earn Rs 1.5 Lakh Per Month? Check Return Calculator Here

New Delhi: Choosing the right fit for investment becomes the go-to method for Indians as there are diverse options available. Stock Market is among popular destinations but it can be akin to navigating the unpredictable waves of the ocean. The highs and lows of the market often deter many from diving into the world of stocks.

However, if you find yourself intrigued by the prospect of reaping the benefits of the stock market while steering clear of its tumultuous tides, then the beacon of hope might just be a Mutual Fund's systematic investment plan (SIP). (Also Read: Did You Know: Radhika Merchant Is A Millionaire? Check A-Z About Future Ambani Bahu)

SIPs offer a disciplined approach to investing, allowing individuals to contribute a fixed amount each month without being swayed by market volatility. This systematic approach proves especially beneficial for those seeking long-term financial growth.

SIPs: Money Compounding

SIPs, or Systematic Investment Plans, are emerging as an excellent option for individuals looking to accumulate wealth over an extended period. By investing a fixed amount every month, investors can take advantage of the power of compounding, witnessing their money grow steadily over time.

SIPs: Investment Strategy

For those aiming to secure their financial future, starting a SIP at a young age can be transformative. Consider this scenario: initiating a SIP with just Rs 3,000 per month at the age of 25 can lead to a substantial retirement corpus by the time you reach 60. This long-term investment strategy can provide a regular income stream post-retirement.

How You Can Invest Rs 3K For 35 Years And Earn Rs 1.5 Lakh Per Month: Return Calculator

The compounding effect plays a crucial role in the success of SIPs. Assuming an average annual return of 12 percent, a 35-year SIP with a monthly investment of Rs 3,000 can grow to an impressive Rs 2.99 crores.

Breaking down the numbers further, during the first year, the total SIP investment amounts to Rs 36,000. However, over 35 years, the cumulative investment has grown exponentially, reaching Rs 32.51 lakhs.

The compounding effect takes this investment to a staggering Rs 2.99 crores. By redirecting the accumulated Rs 3 crores into a retirement fund, individuals can secure a stable income post-retirement. Even at a conservative 6 percent fixed deposit rate, this translates to a monthly income of Rs 1.5 lakhs.