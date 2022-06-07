ICICI Bank hikes FD interest rates; Check latest fixed deposit rates

New Delhi: ICICI Bank, India's second largest private bank, has raised the interest rates on its fixed deposits, or FDs, yet again. The ICICI FD Interest Rate has been raised as of Tuesday, June 7. The new ICICI Bank FD interest rate comes as the Reserve Bank of India holds its bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee meeting, where it is expected to raise repo rates even higher to combat growing inflation.

The current ICICI Bank FD interest rates apply to deposits of more than Rs 2 crore and less than Rs 5 crore. The ICICI Bank FD interest rates for domestic, NRO, and NRE deposits have been increased, according to the bank's website. The senior citizen rates are only available on domestic FDs, according to the bank. Read More: Loan borrowers alert! Be prepared to pay more EMI as HDFC Bank hikes lending rates

Check the revised interest rates on fixed deposits above Rs 2 crore up to Rs 5 crore at ICICI Bank from June 7, 2022: Read More: WWDC 2022: iOS 16 announced at Apple event; Check new features

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.00 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.00 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.25 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.25 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.40 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 4.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.25 per cent

121 days to 150 days: For General Public - 4.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.25 per cent

151 days to 184 days: For General Public - 4.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.25 per cent

185 days to 210 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.50 per cent

211 days to 270 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.50 per cent

271 days to 289 days: For General Public - 4.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.70 per cent

290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 4.70 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.70 per cent

1 year to 389 days: For General Public - 4.95 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.95 per cent

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public - 4.95 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.95 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public - 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

18 months to 2 years: For General Public - 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

The new ICICI Bank FD rates came just days after the bank raised its deposit rates for deposits of more than Rs 2 crore but less than Rs 5 crore. More hikes are likely to be announced if the RBI raises its repo rates further during the MPC meetings.