ICICI Bank Special FD Scheme For Senior Citizens Ending Today --Check Interest Rates And Other Details

New Delhi: ICICI Bank's Special FD Scheme for senior citizens named ‘ICICI Bank Golden Years FD’ is ending today. The ‘ICICI Bank Golden Years FD’ offers 80 basis points (bps) more than what is applicable to general public (non-senior citizens) for the same deposit amount and tenor.



Also, it is 30 bps more than the previous rates offered by the Bank. Resident senior citizens can avail the benefit of this scheme for new FDs as well as renewal of old FDs.

ICICI Bank Golden Years FD Interest Rate

Senior residents would receive an interest rate of 7.5 percent on ICICI Bank Golden Years FDs of 5 years and a day, up to 10 years, which is 60 basis points higher than the usual rate of 6.9 percent.

Highlights of ICICI Bank Golden Years FD scheme:

Enhanced interest rates: Resident senior citizens get the convenience of higher interest rate on FDs with a tenure of 5 years 1 days to 10 years.

This is applicable on a single FD amounting to less than Rs. 2 crore.

Period: The scheme has been available from 20th May 2020 for senior citizens

For new and old FDs: The scheme will be applicable on fresh FDs as well as renewal of FDs

Loan against FD: The customers can avail a loan against their FD up to 90% of principal and accrued interest

Credit card against FD: The customers can apply for a credit card against their FD from the Bank.

How to open ICICI Bank Golden Years FD

The customers can open an FD using the Bank’s internet and mobile banking platforms. Alternatively, they can also visit the nearest ICICI Bank branch to open the FD.