New Delhi: ICICI bank has increased the interest rates on fixed deposits of more than Rs 2 crore to 5 crore. The new rates are effective from August 26, 2022, as per bank’s official website. So now, the bank will provide the interest rates between 3.50% to 5.90% on fixed deposits with maturities ranging of 7 days to 10 years. It is to be noted that ICICI bank increased the interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore on August 19.

ICICI Bank FD Rates

The bank interest rate on FD for 7 to 14 days is now 3.50%. And the same rate is for 15 days to 29 days maturity FD. The interest rate increases to 3.60% for FD whose maturity is 30 to 45 days. Fixed deposit maturing in 46 to 60 days is offering 4.00% rate, while FD maturing in 61 to 90 days giving 4.75%. Three maturity types FDs – 91 to 120, 121 to 150, & 151 to 184 days will get now 5.25% interest rate. 5.40% on fixed deposits maturing from 185 days to 270 days. ICICI offers an interest rate of 5.60% to FDs maturing between 271 days to less than 1 year. And over 1 year to 5 years FD will get 6.05% interest rate. Fixed deposits maturing in 5 years 1 day to 10 years will now get an interest rate of 5.90%.

It is important to note that Senior Citizens don’t get any additional interest rates over normal rates in the FDs above Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore. The rates are similar to normal rates.