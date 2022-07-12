ICICI Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits, check new FD rates

New Delhi: ICICI Bank, the country's second largest private sector lender, has raised the interest rates on its fixed deposits again, according to the bank's website. The new ICICI Bank fixed deposit interest rates are now in effect and apply to deposits of more than Rs 2 crore but less than Rs 5 crore. The ICICI Bank FD interest rate increase follows the RBI's increase in repo rates last month.

ICICI Bank currently offers interest rates ranging from 3.10 percent to 5.75 percent on fixed deposits worth more than Rs 2 crore but less than Rs 5 crore, with terms ranging from seven days to ten years. With the latest rise, ICICI Bank FD interest rates for deposits maturing between 185 days and 270 days have been raised by 15 basis points to 5.25 percent, while tenors between 271 days and less than one year have been raised from 5.35 percent to 5.25 percent. Read More: ITR Filing for financial year 2021-22: Know your Income Tax slab, check detailed table here

Interest rates on ICICI Bank FDs have been raised by 20 basis points, from 5.40 percent to 5.60 percent for terms ranging from 390 days to less than 18 months. ICICI Bank FD rates have been raised by 5 basis points to 5.75 percent for terms ranging from 18 months to 10 years. Read More: Will GST on casino, online gaming, horse racing be hiked from 18% to 28%? Crucial GOM meet to decide today

Check interest rates in Fixed Deposits:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.10 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.10 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.25 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.75 per cent

121 days to 150 days: For General Public - 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.75 per cent

151 days to 184 days: For General Public - 4.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.75 per cent

185 days to 210 days: For General Public - 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

211 days to 270 days: For General Public - 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.25 per cent

271 days to 289 days: For General Public - 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.35 per cent

290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 5.35 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.35 per cent

1 year to 389 days: For General Public - 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.60 per cent

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public - 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.60 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.75 per cent

18 months to 2 years: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.75 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.75 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.75 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.75 per cent