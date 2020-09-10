ICICI Bank introduces iStartup2.0 – Here are the benefits it offers to customers

New Delhi: India's second-largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Thursday introduced a programme for startups named ‘iStartup2.0’ that takes care of their banking as well as beyond-banking needs like regulatory assistance, analytics, staffing, accounting, customer acquisition and digital outreach to customers.

“iStartup 2.0 offers a 360-degree holistic and most comprehensive proposition for startups with a combination of banking and beyond banking services across their life stages in a single place,” ICICI said in a statement.

Check out the benefits iStartup2.0 offers

‘iStartup2.0’, is a comprehensive programme, offers customers an eponymous Current Account which is available in three variants--Platinum, Gold and Silver-- the widest range by any Bank for start-ups.

New businesses (up to 10 years old) including partnerships, private and public limited companies as well as limited liability partnerships can opt for the Current Account.

Startups can seamlessly open an account and get the account number instantly at the time of incorporation as the Bank has integrated its APIs with the website of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA).

It offers significant convenience to founders/entrepreneurs as it saves time and efforts since they don’t have to fill details again to apply for an account. As further convenience, the Bank sends an official to startups at a time of their choice to verify the original documents for KYC.

Other benefits of this Current Account include availability of a dedicated Relationship Manager, premium savings account for promoters and salary accounts for employees and waiver of quarterly average balance for a year.

Additionally, startups can customise and choose the facilities required in their account and use the single account for both domestic and international trade transactions with preferential pricing, both industry first services.

The beyond-banking services are available under an umbrella, named ‘Startup Assist’ that offers services, in association with partners, to help startups in their early stage as well as growth stage.

With ‘Startup Assist’, they get the convenience of single-point access to a host of services. It consists of a ‘Set-up’ concierge, which gives them access to an array of experts at a discounted price to help the start up with complex services like company registration, taxation, compliance, logistics, facility management among others.

Additionally, for start-ups wanting to expand business digitally in the virtual world, a ‘Digital concierge’ is available.

It offers a one-stop solution for services ranging from website development & hosting, social media marketing, SEO & SEM among others, thus making the digital transformation of a start simpler and easier.

The bank said that all of these services are available through a dedicated concierge helpline or via an app or an email. Further, the Bank has tied up with various other companies to bring in attractive offers on solutions for instance on ‘Work-From-Home’, IT hardware deals, web-hosting, accounting software, telecom packages, printing and stationery among others.