ICICI BANK

ICICI Bank Introduces SmartLock On iMobile Pay --Check Steps To Use The Feature

SmartLock features customers to lock/unlock multiple banking services instantly, without seeking the help from a customer care executive through phone or e-mail.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2024, 02:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: ICICI Bank on Monday announced that it has launched SmartLock feature on its mobile app iMobile Pay.

"Available on iMobile Pay, it empowers customers to lock/unlock access to internet banking, UPI (including payments from other UPI apps linked to the Bank account), credit and debit cards, simply by clicking a button, thereby taking safety of their account in their own hands. ‘SmartLock’, the first-of-its-kind measure in the Indian banking sector, also allows customers to lock/unlock the entire iMobile Pay," ICICI Bank said in a release.

Customers can use this feature to deactivate a particular banking service during a period of time. They can also use it in case of a possible fraudulent transaction. It is worth noting that the ‘SmartLock’ feature allows scheduled standing instructions (SI) and E-mandates to go through, even when a banking service is locked by the customer.

Here are the steps to use the ‘SmartLock’ feature:

·         Login to iMobile Pay

·         Click on ‘SmartLock’ feature on the bottom right corner of the home screen

·         Click on the key banking services that you wish to lock/unlock

·         Swipe to confirm

 

To start using ‘iMobile Pay’, customers of any bank can link their bank account with the app, generate a UPI ID and begin transacting.

