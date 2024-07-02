ICICI Bank Launches Student Sapphiro Forex Card: Check Joining Benefits, Other Privileges

New Delhi: Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of its ‘Student Sapphiro Forex Card’, specifically for students who are going abroad for higher education.

"The card, powered by Visa, provides exclusive benefits and convenience to students as well as their parents to manage education related expenses abroad such as admission fees, course-related fees and other day-to-day expenses including travel, dining and groceries, among others," ICICI bank said in a release.

The ICICI Bank said that the Student Sapphiro Forex Card comes with an array of joining benefits up to Rs 15,000, along with exclusive privileges.

"It comes with a welcome kit with two cards-- a primary and a replacement card-- that can be activated digitally through iMobile Pay, internet banking or by calling the Bank’s Customer Care in the event of loss/damage of the primary card. Like any other forex card offered by the Bank, this card can be reloaded digitally using iMobile Pay and internet banking by the students and their parents, instantly, anytime and from anywhere. With this card, the Bank has a suite of forex cards for students travelling abroad," said ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank Student Sapphiro Forex Card Joining benefits

ICICI Bank is offering the following joining benefits to students

- Free worldwide two complimentary international lounge access worth USD 99

- Get a free international SIM card

- Complimentary Uber vouchers worth INR 1,000

- International Student Identity Card (ISIC) membership worth INR 999 - ISIC is an internationally accepted proof of full-time student status across 130 countries

- Complimentary Card Protection Plus plan inclusive of Lost card/Counter card insurance upto INR 5 lakh

- Comes with a welcome kit that contains- passport holder, booklet and travel checklist

ICICI Bank Student Sapphiro Forex Card Other exclusive privileges

ICICI Bank is offering Other exclusive privileges to students

- Three monthly ATM fee waiver on cash withdrawal for five years

- No mark-up charges on any cross-currency transaction

- Get 5% cashback on all online grocery shopping and transit booking done through online channels