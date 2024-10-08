Advertisement
ICICI Bank Partners With PhonePe To Offer Instant Credit On UPI; Get Credit Line On UPI For Up To Rs 2 Lakh

 This partnership will enable customers to avail flexible short-term credit through a fully digital user experience from within the PhonePe app instantly, said PhonePe.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 11:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: ICICI Bank on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with PhonePe to offer instant credit on UPI to its pre-approved customers on the app of the digital payments company. 

"The partnership enables millions of pre-approved customers of ICICI Bank to activate short term credit line instantly on the PhonePe app, and use it for UPI transactions in a seamless and secure manner. The Bank offers credit line on UPI for up to ₹2 lakh with a repayment period of 45 days," the bank said in a statement.

"The facility is announced during the festive season to empower customers to purchase high ticket items like electronics, travel and hotel bookings, bill payments, and much more," it added. 

Steps to activate credit line on PhonePe:

●       Login to your PhonePe app

●       Click on the credit activation banner shown on the app

●       Check the product features, charges and proceed for activation

●       Complete all authentication steps

●       Once the credit line has been approved, the customer  can link it UPI, set up a UPI Pin and use it for UPI transactions.     

 
This credit line is interoperable across various UPI payment applications and provides customers the facility of transacting using any UPI payment app.

