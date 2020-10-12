ICICI Bank's festive offer on car, two-wheeler, personal and home loans –Check out 5 key highlights of the offer

New Delhi: ICICI Bank has recently launched the festive bonanza giving attractive interest rates on car, two-wheeler, personal and home loans. The bank is also giving discounts and cashbacks on basic as well as luxury items from the stable of leading brands.

Called ‘Festive Bonanza’, it also offers attractive benefits to retail and business customers on various banking products and services. Some of the offers will be available from as early as October 1, 2020 and others at different dates of this festive season.

Customers can avail various offers on categories such as electronics & gadgets, apparels & jewellery, health & wellness, grocery & food ordering, automobile & furniture, entertainment & e-learning.

Key benefits of ‘Festive Bonanza’ on loan products are:

Home loans and balance transfer of home loans from other banks: Attractive interest rate (repo rate linked) starting from 6.90% and processing fee starting from Rs 3,000.

Auto loans: Flexible schemes to help customers own car with tailor made EMIs. EMIs starting at Rs 1,554 per Rs 1 lakh for a tenure of 84 months. Women customers get flat processing fee of Rs 1,999.

Two-wheeler loans: EMI as low as Rs 36 per Rs 1,000 for tenure of 36 months. Special processing fee of Rs 999.

Instant personal loans: Attractive interest rate starting from 10.50% and flat processing fee of Rs 3,999.

Consumer finance loans: No cost EMI available on leading brands of home appliance and digital products. Quick and completely digital process with minimal documentation.

The festive offers are available for retail consumers as well as business customers with discounts on processing fee on loans, reduced EMIs, gift vouchers and more benefits. The Bank has tied up with leading brands to present these offers to its customers. Users of ICICI Bank debit/credit card, net banking and digital wallet Pockets can avail attractive discounts across groceies, heatlth, electronics and gadget categories.