ICICI Cash transaction, ATM, chequebook charges to be increased from August 1- Check new rates here

New Delhi: Private sector lender ICICI Bank has announced that effective August 1, 2021, the bank will be making charge revision in several facilities like Cash transaction, ATM, chequebook.

Here is an elaborative list of revised Cash transaction, ATM, chequebook charges ICICI Bank customers will have to pay from August 1.

Cash Transaction Charges (Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal) for Regular Savings/ Salary Accounts and Variants

1) Existing Charges: Number Limit (Sum total of Deposits and withdrawals) 4 free cash transactions, per month Charges above free limits: Rs 150, per transaction

Revised Charges: Number Limit (Sum total of deposits and withdrawals) 4 free cash transactions, per month. Charges above free limits: Rs 150, per transaction

2) Existing Charges: Value Limit (Sum total of deposits and withdrawals) The value limit is inclusive of both the home and nonhome branch transactions

a) Home Branch (Branch where the account is opened or ported) Rs 2 lakh. Free per month, per account. Above Rs 2 lakh – Rs 5 per Rs 1,000, subject to a minimum of Rs 150

b) Non-Home Branch – No charges for cash transactions up to Rs 25,000, per day Above Rs 25,000 – Rs 5 per Rs 1,000

Revised Charges: Value Limit (Sum total of deposits and withdrawals) The value limit is inclusive of both the home and non home branch transactions

a) Home Branch (Branch where account is opened or ported) Rs 1 lakh. Free per month, per account. Above Rs 1 lakh – Rs 5 per Rs 1,000, subject to a minimum of Rs 150

b) Non-Home Branch – No charges for cash transactions up to Rs 25,000, per day Above Rs 25,000 – Rs 5 per Rs 1,000, subject to a minimum of Rs 150.

3) Existing Charges: Third Party Cash transaction (Sum total of deposits and withdrawals) - Up to a limit of Rs 25,000, per day – Rs 150, per transaction. Above Rs 25,000 is not permitted. For Senior Citizen customers, Young Star/Smart Star Accounts, while the limit of Rs 25,000 per day will be applicable, the accounts will not be charged.

Revised Charges: Third Party Cash transaction (Sum total of deposits and withdrawals) - Up to a limit of Rs 25,000 per day – Rs 150, per transaction. Above Rs 25,000 is not permitted.

For Senior Citizen customers, Young Star/Smart Star Accounts, while the limit of Rs 25,000 per day will be applicable, the accounts will not be charged.

ATM Interchange (Transactions at Non ICICI Bank ATMs)

Existing Charges: Nil

Revised Charges : First 3 transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial) in 6 metro locations (Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad) in a month – Free. First 5 transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial) in all other locations, in a month – Free.

Maximum of 5 transactions free in a month, with a cap of 3 free transactions in 6 metro locations. Thereafter, Rs 20 per financial transaction and Rs 8.50, per non-financial transaction.

Revision in free payable-at-par cheque leaves limit:

Existing Charges : Nil for 20 payable-at-par cheque leaves in a year; Rs 20 for every additional cheque book of 10 leaves.

Revised Charges: Nil for 25 payable-at-par cheque leaves in a year; Rs 20 for every additional cheque book of 10 leaves.

