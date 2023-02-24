ICICI Hikes FD Rates From Today: Check Comparison of Latest Fixed Deposits Rates of SBI vs HDFC vs ICICI

New Delhi: Fixed deposit (FD) interest rates on retail accounts under Rs 2 crore were increased by ICICI Bank. With the most recent increase, the bank currently provides general clients with fixed deposits with interest rates ranging from 3.5 percent to 7.10 percent for maturities between 7 days and 10 years. The bank's portal states that the new FD rates will be in effect today, February 24, 2023.

ICICI Bank Fixed Deposits Rate

ICICI Bank offers 3 percent interest on fixed deposits with maturities between 7 and 29 days, and 3.50 percent interest on term deposits with maturities between 30 and 45 days.

ICICI Bank will now offer a 6.70 percent interest rate on deposits maturing between one year and less than 15 months, a 7.10 percent interest rate on FDs maturing between 15 months and less than 2 years, and a 7 percent interest rate on deposits maturing between two years and a day and 5 years.

Interest will be paid on FDs with maturities between five years and one day and ten years at a rate of 6.9 percent.

SBI Fixed Deposit (FDs) Rate

SBI offers 3 percent interest on fixed deposits with maturities between 7 and 45 days. SBI offers a 6.8 percent interest rate on deposits maturing between one year and less than 2 years and a 7 percent interest rate on deposits maturing between two years and a day and 3 years.

The public sector bank offers a 7.1 percent interest rate on FDs maturing in 400 days. Interest will be paid on FDs with maturities between five years and one day and ten years at a rate of 6.5 percent.

HDFC Bank Fixed Deposits (FDs) Rate

HDFC Bank offers 3 percent interest on fixed deposits with maturities between 7 and 29 days, and 3.5 percent interest on term deposits with maturities between 30 and 45 days.

HDFC Bank will offer a 6.60 percent interest rate on deposits maturing between one year and less than 15 months, a 7.1 percent interest rate on FDs maturing between 15 months and less than 2 years, and a 7 percent interest rate on deposits maturing between two years and a day and 5 years.

Interest will be paid on FDs with maturities between five years and one day and ten years at a rate of 7 percent.