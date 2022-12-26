topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
IDBI BANK

IDBI Bank hikes interest rate on Retail Amrit Mahotsav Deposit, new rates effective from December 26

IDBI bank had also revised the Marginal Cost of Fund Based Lending Rate ( MCLR ) w.e.f. 12-12-2022. The new rates are as below

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 12:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IDBI Bank hikes interest rate on Retail Amrit Mahotsav Deposit, new rates effective from December 26

New Delhi: IDBI Bank on Monday announced that it has enhanced rate of interest on deposits and now offers interest up to 7.60% for just 700 days, as a limited period offer, effective from December 26, 2022.

IDBI bank had also revised the Marginal Cost of Fund Based Lending Rate ( MCLR ) w.e.f. 12-12-2022. The new rates are as below

Tenor MCLR
Overnight MCLR 7.45%
One Month MCLR (1M) 7.60%
Three Month MCLR (Q) 7.90%
Six Month MCLR (HY) 8.10%
One year MCLR (Y) 8.20%
Two Year MCLR (2Y) 8.80%
Three Year MCLR (3Y) 9.20%

On December 7, the Reserve Bank of India hiked the key repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 per cent, the fifth straight increase since May. In all, the RBI has raised the benchmark rate by 2.25 per cent since May this year. Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate is adjusted to 6 per cent and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and bank rate to 6.50 per cent.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022