हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
State Bank of India

Important banking alert! SBI, HDFC and other bank services to get affected if you don't link THESE documents before September 30

SBI has tweeted that customers should link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service.  

Important banking alert! SBI, HDFC and other bank services to get affected if you don&#039;t link THESE documents before September 30

New Delhi: India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a message to all its customers, urging them to link their PAN Card with their Aadhaar Card before September 30.

SBI has tweeted, "We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service."

Another major private bank HDFC has also infored its customers via SMS regarding the PAN Aadhaar linking deadline that ends on September 30.

The Indian government has extended the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline to September 30, 2021, from the the previous deadline of June 30, 2021. Prior to this, the government has already extended the deadline thrice.  The first deadline was March 31, 2020, which was extended to June 30, 2020, and then to March 31, 2021. The last time, the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline was extended to June 30, 2021. However, the new deadline is September 30, 2021. 

Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. The laminated plastic card popularly known as PAN card is an important financial document.

Meanwhile, if you think that your PAN might be linked with your Aadhaar already, you can check this direct link to know the status. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
State Bank of IndiaHDFC BankSBIPAN cardPanAadhaar cardAADHAAR
Next
Story

PF update! 8.5% interest to be credited before Diwali, Check PF balance via SMS, missed call

Must Watch

PT4M38S

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat: Hindus, Muslims living in India have same ancestors