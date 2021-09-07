Important banking alert! SBI, HDFC and other bank services to get affected if you don't link THESE documents before September 30

New Delhi: India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has issued a message to all its customers, urging them to link their PAN Card with their Aadhaar Card before September 30.

SBI has tweeted, "We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service."

We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhaar to avoid any inconvenience and continue enjoying a seamless banking service.#ImportantNotice #AadhaarLinking #Pancard #AadhaarCard pic.twitter.com/lY84Y9ybDN — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 2, 2021

Another major private bank HDFC has also infored its customers via SMS regarding the PAN Aadhaar linking deadline that ends on September 30.

The Indian government has extended the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline to September 30, 2021, from the the previous deadline of June 30, 2021. Prior to this, the government has already extended the deadline thrice. The first deadline was March 31, 2020, which was extended to June 30, 2020, and then to March 31, 2021. The last time, the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline was extended to June 30, 2021. However, the new deadline is September 30, 2021.

Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a ten-digit unique alphanumeric number issued by the Income Tax Department. The laminated plastic card popularly known as PAN card is an important financial document.

Meanwhile, if you think that your PAN might be linked with your Aadhaar already, you can check this direct link to know the status.

