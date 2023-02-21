Income Tax Calculator is LIVE Now --Here is How to Calculate Old Tax Regime Vs New Tax Regime Tax Liability
Here is the Step by Step Process on How to Calculate Old Tax Regime Vs New Tax Regime Tax Liability.
New Delhi: Bringing the much needed clarity for income tax payers in the country, the Income Tax department has made the Income Tax Calculator is LIVE now.
"A dedicated tax calculator to check Old Tax Regime vis-à-vis the New Tax Regime for Individual/HUF/AOP/BOI/Artificial Juridical Person(AJP) as per Section 115BAC can now be accessed on the IT Dept website," Income Tax India has tweeted.
Tax Calculator is now live!
Pl check the link below:https://t.co/dy04iY4oj5 pic.twitter.com/JF4VfmXQw4 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) February 20, 2023
Click the following link
https://incometaxindia.gov.in/Pages/tools/115bac-tax-calculator-finance-bill-2023.aspx
Select the Assessment Year
Select Tax Payer Category and choose Male / Female / Senior Citizen
Feed in your Residential Status
Mention the following amount
If Income is other than Salary and Special Rate Income
Interest on Self Occupied House Property
Deductions allowed under both regimes i.e. 80CCH(2), 80CCD(2), 80JJAA, family pension deduction under section 57(iia)
Deductions/exemptions (other than mentioned above) not eligible in new tax regime
Now compare Old Tax Regime Vs New Tax Regime Tax Liability on the following parameters
Income From Self-Occupied House Property
Income other than Salary and Special Rate Income
Gross Total Income
Less: Eligible Deductions
Total Income
In the same comparison table you could also try the following calculations
Income Tax after relief u/s 87A
Surcharge
Secondary and higher education cess
Total Tax Liability
Now you can finally check Tax Savings in New Regime
The Income Tax Department says that the above calculator is only to enable public to have a quick and an easy access to basic tax calculation and does not purport to give correct tax calculation in all circumstances. It is advised that for filing of returns the exact calculation may be made as per the provisions contained in the relevant Acts, Rules etc.
