Income Tax Clearance Certificate Mandatory For All Indians? CBDT Clarifies New Rule

The income tax return filing season has now entered the penalty phase where those who failed to file their returns by July 31 are now needed to pay fine to fill their returns. The Income Tax Department said earlier this month that timely compliance by taxpayers and tax professionals has led to a significant increase in the filing of Income-tax Returns (ITRs), setting a new record for ITRs filed by July 31, 2024. The total number of ITRs filed for the Assessment Year (AY) 2024-25 exceeded 7.28 crore, marking a 7.5% increase compared to the 6.77 crore ITRs filed by the same date for AY 2023-24.

Claims Being Made Online/Offline

Now, with crores of taxpayers filing their returns, the Income Tax department has made several changes to its website to make the user experience a smooth affair. Amid this, it was claimed that all Indians including those travelling abroad need an Income Tax Clearance Certificate. It was claimed that those opting for foreign travel must possess the Income Tax Clearance Certificate. The tax department has earlier made a statement in this regard but today, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) came out with another statement to make the rules clear to everyone and clarify the misinformation being spread online and offline.

CBDT Fresh Statement

"There appears to be misinformation about the said amendment emanating from incorrect interpretation of the amendment. It is being erroneously reported that all Indian citizens must obtain income-tax clearance certificate (ITCC) before leaving the country. This position is factually incorrect," said the CBDT.

CBDT issues clarification in respect of Income-tax clearance certificate (ITCC).



It is being erroneously reported that all Indian citizens must obtain ITCC before leaving the country. This position is factually incorrect.



Vide Finance (No.2) Act, 2024, Black Money… pic.twitter.com/tadFVQr99F — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) August 20, 2024

What Rules Say

Section 230 (1A) of the Income-tax Act, 1961(the ‘Act’) relates to obtaining of a tax clearance certificate, in certain circumstances, by persons domiciled in India. The said provision, as it stands, came on the statute through the Finance Act, 2003 w.e.f. 1.6.2003. The Finance (No.2) Act, 2024 has made only an amendment in Section 230(1A) of the Act, vide which, reference of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015 (the ‘Black Money Act’) has been inserted in the said Section. This insertion has been made to also cover the liabilities under the Black Money Act in the same manner as the liabilities under the Income-tax Act,1961 and other Acts dealing with direct taxes for the purpose of Section 230(1A) of the Income-tax Act,1961.

As per section 230 of the Act, every person is not required to obtain a tax clearance certificate. Only certain persons, in respect of whom circumstances exist which make it necessary to obtain a tax clearance certificate, are required to obtain the said certificate. This position has been in the statute since 2003 and remains unchanged even with the amendments vide Finance (No. 2) Act, 2024.

"The CBDT, vide its Instruction No. 1/2004, dated 05.02.2004, has specified that the tax clearance certificate under Section 230(1A) of the Act, may be required to be obtained by persons domiciled in India only in the following circumstances: (a) where the person is involved in serious financial irregularities and his presence is necessary in the investigation of cases under the Income-tax Act or the Wealth-tax Act and it is likely that a tax demand will be raised against him, or, (b) where the person has direct tax arrears exceeding Rs 10 lakh outstanding against him which have not been stayed by any authority," said the CBDT.

How To Get Tax Clearance Certificate?

According to the CBDT, a person can be asked to obtain a tax clearance certificate only after recording the reasons for the same and after getting approval from the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-tax or Chief Commissioner of income tax. Those persons mandated to require the certificate can obtain the same from the Income Tax Department by making a written request online or offline.