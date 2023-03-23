topStoriesenglish2586906
New Mobile Application For Taxpayers Launched, Know Benefits And How To Use The App

Taxpayers can use the AIS mobile app to view their information related to TDS/TCS, interest, dividends, share transactions, tax payments, Income Tax refunds, and Other Information.

Last Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 08:37 AM IST|Source: ANI

New Delhi: Income Tax department has launched a mobile application, called `AIS for Taxpayer`, to allow taxpayers view their information as available in the Annual Information Statement (AIS)/Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS), an official statement said on Wednesday.

`AIS for Taxpayer` mobile application has been made available on Google Play and App Store. The app is aimed to provide a comprehensive view of the AIS/TIS to the taxpayer which displays the information collected from various sources pertaining to the taxpayer.

Taxpayers can use the mobile app to view their information related to TDS/TCS, interest, dividends, share transactions, tax payments, Income Tax refunds, and Other Information (GST Data, Foreign Remittances, etc.) as available in AIS/TIS, the statement said.

The taxpayer also has the option and the facility to provide feedback on the information displayed in the app. To access this mobile app, the taxpayer needs to register on the app by providing a PAN number, authenticate with the OTP sent on the mobile number and e-mail registered on the e-filing portal.

Subsequent to the authentication, the taxpayer can simply set a 4-digit PIN to access the mobile app. This is another initiative of the Income Tax Department in the area of providing enhanced taxpayer services facilitating ease of compliance, it added.

