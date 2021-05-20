Income Tax department to launch new income tax e-filing web portal on June 7

New Delhi: The Income Tax department is all set to roll out a new income tax e-filing online platform that will allow taxpayers to file routine income tax returns (ITRs) from June 7 onwards.

The department said that the new portal will be taxpayer-friendly and can be integrated with the facility to process Income Tax Returns(ITRs) to issue instant income tax refunds.

For the smooth up-gradation of the portal, the Income Tax department will shut the existing web portal for six days from June 1 to June 6. The department has urged taxpayers to complete all their tasks with a close deadline as soon as possible so that they won’t get impacted due to the upgradation shutdown.

Moreover, the URL of the new income tax filing portal is going to change from the old one www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in to the new one www.incometaxgov.in. The change will reflect from June 7, 2021, the department said in its official notification.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax department has also notified external entities such as Banks, MCA, GSTN, DPIIT, CBIC, GeM, DGFT who avail services like PAN verification about the blackout from June 1 to June 6, 2021.

“...request them to make arrangements to ensure that their customers/stakeholders are apprised, so that any relevant activity can be completed prior to or after the blackout period,” the department said.

The new portal is one of the many recently launched initiatives by the Central Board of Direct Taxes that are aimed at providing ease of compliance to its taxpayers and other stakeholders.

Live TV

#mute